  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After a record setting day on Thursday it will still be hot across Colorado this afternoon.

But there’s a significant break in the heat lurking just to our northwest in the form of a cold front and it will be here for Saturday.

Ahead of the front it will be windy at times, and when combined with our heat and drought, that means another afternoon with high fire danger.

red flag warning1 Latest Forecast: Hot Today, Then Big Temperature Drop To Start Weekend

There could be a gusty, dry thunderstorm or two this afternoon and evening on the far eastern plains but most everyone should stay on the dry side.

As the cold front crosses the state tonight and tomorrow we’ll see about a 40% chance of showers or thunderstorms.

Highs tomorrow will be significantly cooler. In fact Denver could struggle to reach 80 degrees depending on the exact timing of the cold front.

5day Latest Forecast: Hot Today, Then Big Temperature Drop To Start Weekend

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Hot Today, Then Big Temperature Drop To Start Weekend

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s