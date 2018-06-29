By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After a record setting day on Thursday it will still be hot across Colorado this afternoon.

But there’s a significant break in the heat lurking just to our northwest in the form of a cold front and it will be here for Saturday.

Ahead of the front it will be windy at times, and when combined with our heat and drought, that means another afternoon with high fire danger.

There could be a gusty, dry thunderstorm or two this afternoon and evening on the far eastern plains but most everyone should stay on the dry side.

As the cold front crosses the state tonight and tomorrow we’ll see about a 40% chance of showers or thunderstorms.

Highs tomorrow will be significantly cooler. In fact Denver could struggle to reach 80 degrees depending on the exact timing of the cold front.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.