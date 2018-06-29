  • CBS4On Air

Copter4 flies over Heritage Square Amusement Park. (credit: CBS4)

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– A hillside amusement park will be closing for good this weekend.

Heritage Square Amusement Park was the last vestige of a once-thriving entertainment venue.

Saturday, June 30 will be the last day. Comments on the amusement park’s Facebook page contain messages of nostalgia and sadness.

heritage square 5 Heritage Square Will Close For Good This Weekend

Copter4 flew over Heritage Square Amusement Park Monday morning. (credit: CBS4)

Originally conceived as a Denver-area Disneyland, the park grew from the dreams of Walter Francis Cobb and John Calvin Sutton in the late 1950s. The pair purchased 600 acres at the foot of Apex Gulch southwest of Golden and incorporated the name ‘Magic Mountain’ for the project. They even hired former Disneyland artists and engineers to design and build it.

heritage square Heritage Square Will Close For Good This Weekend

(credit: CBS4)

Magic Mountain included a small tow-roped ski area, one of the nation’s first to use artificial snow.

Eventually scaled down, it opened in 1960 as the first theme park outside California. And, due to financial difficulties, it operated less than one full season.

Hale House, Heritage Square (credit: Randy Yagi)

The Hale House at Heritage Square (credit: Randy Yagi)

The site sat vacant until the Woodmoor Corporation purchased it in 1970 and re-opened it a year later as Heritage Square.

Ownership changed several times, as did the tenants and vendors.

heritage square 6 Heritage Square Will Close For Good This Weekend

(credit: CBS4)

In 2015, the property’s manager, a subsidiary of Martin Marietta, announced a closure of everything but the amusement park.

The amusement park owner, Alan Bader, said at the time, “We have no intention of closing.” He even expressed hope then for expanding the amusement park.

heritage square 3 Heritage Square Will Close For Good This Weekend

(credit: CBS4)

The closure comes as part of a settlement between the landlord and Bader.

