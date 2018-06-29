By Jeff Todd

DENVER (CBS4)– More than 90 percent of the construction industry is male, but one local organization is hoping to open the world to young women so they can make a difference.

“I heard about the DIA day, and I thought that sounded super cool to get to go to the airport and learn what goes on around there. It’s much more complex than you think,” said Rachel Cavalier who is entering her junior year in high school.

Since Monday, eight girls have gone around Denver to see jobs in both the transportation and construction industries.

The Career Days for Girls program is put on by the Hoya Foundation.

“I thought I was actually going to have to wear a vest and a hard hat this whole week and work for free. But that’s not what it was at all,” Cavalier said.

On Monday they toured RTD headquarters, a similar tour took place all over DIA on Tuesday, Wednesday was a trip to a construction company, Thursday they met with architects, and Friday was another on-site visit to a large construction project.

“They showed us that even for construction and transportation there’s a hundred different sides to what they do and there’s something for every single person in these fields,” Cavalier said.

Organizers say it is not only a way to show the group new employment opportunities but also raise self-esteem and help network with role models.

“Coming here and getting to talk with the women who do it and learn about how they got into it is really important just as an education tool,” Cavalier said. “You can do what you want but you can do it almost anywhere.”

The Hoya Foundation is starting a waiting list for another week in Mid-July. There’s also a single-day opportunity in October.

LINK: Career Days for Girls

