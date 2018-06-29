  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Florissant, Local TV, Teller County, Wildfires

FLORISSANT, Colo. (CBS4)– Mandatory evacuations were ordered Friday afternoon for some people living in two subdivisions in Florissant in Teller County.

The High Chateau and Highland Meadows subdivisions were evacuated just before 2 p.m. Friday.

The order came as an immediate evacuation to GET OUT NOW!! due to the so-called High Chateau Fire. At least one structure has burned and others are threatened. It is unclear whether the burned structure was a home.

The smoke from a wildfire was visible from the subdivisions.

The shelter is Cripple Creek High School with the fairgrounds open for livestock.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s