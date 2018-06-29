FLORISSANT, Colo. (CBS4)– Mandatory evacuations were ordered Friday afternoon for some people living in two subdivisions in Florissant in Teller County.
The High Chateau and Highland Meadows subdivisions were evacuated just before 2 p.m. Friday.
The order came as an immediate evacuation to GET OUT NOW!! due to the so-called High Chateau Fire. At least one structure has burned and others are threatened. It is unclear whether the burned structure was a home.
The smoke from a wildfire was visible from the subdivisions.
The shelter is Cripple Creek High School with the fairgrounds open for livestock.
