FLORISSANT, Colo. (CBS4)– Mandatory evacuations were ordered Friday afternoon for some people living in two subdivisions in Florissant in Teller County.

The High Chateau and Highland Meadows subdivisions were evacuated just before 2 p.m. Friday.

Teller County Sheriff is doing a mandatory evacuation for the High Chateau Subdivision and Highland Meadows. Immediate Evacuation GET OUT NOW!! https://t.co/mKE5YYdmqR — El Paso-Teller 911 (@911PIO) June 29, 2018

The order came as an immediate evacuation to GET OUT NOW!! due to the so-called High Chateau Fire. At least one structure has burned and others are threatened. It is unclear whether the burned structure was a home.

MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDERS for High Chateau and Highland Meadows subdivisions. Leave NOW. Shelter is Cripple Creek High School. Fairgrounds are open for livestock. #tcso #highchateaufire — Cdr. Greg Couch, PIO (@TCSOPIO) June 29, 2018

The smoke from a wildfire was visible from the subdivisions.

The shelter is Cripple Creek High School with the fairgrounds open for livestock.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.