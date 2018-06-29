BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) — A heat wave.

State-wide fire restrictions.

Several thousand acres of wildfires already burning.

It’s enough to make any red-blooded, patriotic American — not to mention a risk-conscious Coloradan — drop the lighter and walk away from their recently purchased fireworks.

Or, at least to make them think twice.

That’s precisely what the Town of Breckenridge is hoping its residents do.

Starting today, the Breckenridge police and fire departments are accepting fireworks turned in by members of the public.

No questions asked.

No citations written.

No penalties accessed.

In fact, if you drop off any fireworks, you will receive a $5 Town of Breckenridge parking voucher.

In other words, the town will pay you to avoid pyrotechnic temptation.

Summit County was placed on a Red Flag Advisory on Wednesday. Denver’s high temperature Wednesday was 101 degrees, and the Spring Fire, now measuring almost 24,000 acres burned, started Wednesday near Fort Garland

Breckenridge announced the cancellation of its 4th of July fireworks show later that same day. Several other Colorado mountains have followed suit.

“The Town would like to emphasize to our residents and guests that no fireworks of any kind will be allowed until further notice,” stated a new release from both departments this week.

The Take Back program is intended to be a relief valve to those unsure of how to dispose of the the fireworks. It runs through July 13th. Buckets are waiting at both the police and fire department headquarters. Water will be poured in the buckets, rendering donated fireworks inert.

Colleen Goettelman of Breckenridge PD said the idea was conceived by interim Police Chief Nicola Erb and Red, White, & Blue Fire Protection District Chief James Keating.

It’s the only such program of its type in memory, according to a spokesperson with the Colorado Office of Emergency Management.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are currently in effect in Summit County.

The use or possession of illegal fireworks in Breckenridge is a misdemeanor offense.