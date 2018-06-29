IDLEDALE, Colo. (CBS4) — Investigators from Colorado Parks and Wildlife say a female black bear was killed illegally and seek to identify the person or persons responsible for its death.

The bear, which was trapped and relocated by CPW as a yearling in 2015, was found June 20th near a pond at the intersection South Grapevine Road and Sawmill Gulch Road in Idledale.

The bear had green ear tags.

Since her relocation, “she had reared cubs and seemed to be doing fine in her new location,” CPW stated in a news release.” No reports of conflicts with this bear have been reported to CPW.”

Investigators say they found evidence at the scene indicating the bear was likely shot near a home in the area of the Sawmill Gulch-Grapevine intersection and fled to the pond where it died.

“Any information related to this incident provided by the public is critical to this investigation,” said Officer Joe Nicholson, district wildlife officer. “Poaching is not only a serious crime against an animal, it is a violation of trust and a crime against the people of Colorado.”

While the illegal killing of bears is commonly “the result of a frustrated homeowner who decides to unlawfully take matters into their own hands.” according to CPW, the agency requests homeowners contact wildlife officers to learn of other means of dealing with the animals non-lethally.