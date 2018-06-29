AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A sinkhole is causing some big problems for one driver in Aurora.

Aurore Fire Rescue put this image of a car stuck hood-first into the sinkhole.

The sinkhole off Alameda Parkway north of Mississippi.

Everyone inside the vehicle was able to escape unharmed.

Aurora Fire Rescue posted this on their Facebook page: “That escalated quickly! This scene started as a car stuck in a small sinkhole and turned dangerous. Firefighters ensured that the area was secure and called in the necessary utilities and resources. Everyone got out of the vehicle safely.”