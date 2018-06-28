By Matt Kroschel

BLUE RIVER, Colo. (CBS4) – it’s not easy work, but it is very rewarding.

As a part of the Colorado Association of Realtors Project Wildfire campaign, Realtor volunteers from Summit County spent Thursday helping local residents — specifically seniors and homeowners with physical disabilities — to clear slash from their properties and help protect these properties from future wildfire risk through mitigation and the creation of defensible space around their homes.

Officials throughout the state’s firefighting and public safety community, including officials in Summit County, credit mitigation efforts for saving properties and lives, including last summer’s Peak 2 fire.

Armed with chainsaws and gloves, volunteers worked on a home near Blue River where one of the homeowners has a medical condition that prevents them both from being able to take care of their property without assistance.

On July 9, the volunteers will be back out in the community working on a property in Silverthorne assisting another homeowner with disabilities.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.