AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — The City of Aurora broke ground on a new parkway Thursday.

It will be called the Stephen D. Hogan Parkway, as a tribute to Aurora’s late mayor.

Hogan, 69, passed away in May, following a battle with cancer. He served as mayor for more than six years. Before that, he served on the Aurora City Council for 24 years.

Hogan was recognized as a unifying community force after the Aurora Theater Shooting in July 2012.

The parkway will connect 6th Avenue east of Tower Road to the existing 6th Parkway at E-470.

The stretch is being prepped this summer and the project is set to wrap up by the fall of 2019.