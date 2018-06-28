  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aurora, Stephen Hogan

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — The City of Aurora broke ground on a new parkway Thursday.

hogan highway 5vo transfer frame 91 New Parkway To Be Named After Aurora Mayor Who Died Of Cancer

(CBS)

It will be called the Stephen D. Hogan Parkway, as a tribute to Aurora’s late mayor.

hogan highway 5vo transfer frame 298 New Parkway To Be Named After Aurora Mayor Who Died Of Cancer

(CBS)

Hogan, 69, passed away in May, following a battle with cancer. He served as mayor for more than six years. Before that, he served on the Aurora City Council for 24 years.

mayor steve hogan 1 evan sermon New Parkway To Be Named After Aurora Mayor Who Died Of Cancer

(credit: Evan Sermon)

Hogan was recognized as a unifying community force after the Aurora Theater Shooting in July 2012.

52 New Parkway To Be Named After Aurora Mayor Who Died Of Cancer

Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan speaks about the shooting on July 20, 2012. (credit: CBS)

The parkway will connect 6th Avenue east of Tower Road to the existing 6th Parkway at E-470.

The stretch is being prepped this summer and the project is set to wrap up by the fall of 2019.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s