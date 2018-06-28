  • CBS4On Air

(credit Department of Homeland Security)

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A wildland fire in Costilla County is growing quickly. The fire broke out near La Veta Pass Wednesday evening.

spring fire costilla county sheriff Spring Fire Growing Quickly, Forces Evacuations

(credit: Costilla County Sheriff)

The Spring Fire has prompted evacuations in Forbes Park between Fort Garland and La Veta. Officials say the fire has grown dramatically to more than 1,200 acres, and it is not contained.

At around 9 p.m., officials ordered a pre-evacuation notice for Wagon Creek after they say the fire was moving in that direction.

Evacuees are told they can stay at a Red Cross shelter at the Fort Garland and Blanca community center.

spring fire 2 costilla county sheriff Spring Fire Growing Quickly, Forces Evacuations

(credit: Costilla County Sheriff)

The fire is sending a large plume of smoke in the area. Fire officials are asking people not to stop on the highway to take pictures or look at it.

The county is also on a Stage 2 fire ban.

spring fire from deptofhomelandsecurity Spring Fire Growing Quickly, Forces Evacuations

(credit Department of Homeland Security)

