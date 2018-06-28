ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP/CBS4) — Four people were killed in a shooting at The Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland. It is unclear how many people have been shot.

The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Annapolis newspaper, says a reporter told them of the shooting Thursday afternoon.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says it is responding to reports of the shooting.

Marc Limansky is a spokesman for the Anne Arundel County Police Department. He says officers are searching the building in Annapolis where the shooting was reported.

He says the situation is “active and ongoing.” Limansky says he has no details about potential victims and he could not confirm the exact location of the building.

