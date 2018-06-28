DENVER (AP) — Federal authorities have indicted a Colorado doctor, accusing him of selling oxycodone for cash and creating fake medical files to conceal the sales.

The indictment against John Van Wu also accuses him of filing fake claims with private insurers for office visits with patients that never occurred.

It’s not clear if Wu has an attorney to comment on the charges. Prosecutors say the 48-year-old was arrested on Thursday.

According to court records, Wu ran clinics in Denver and in Lakewood.

Prosecutors say between 2013 and 2014, he wrote prescriptions for about 1900 tablets that contained nearly 60 grams of oxycodone and had no legitimate medical purpose.

They say buyers gave Wu other peoples’ driver’s licenses. They say the doctor wrote prescriptions to those names and purchasers used the drugs recreationally.

