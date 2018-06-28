By Eric Christensen

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Former University of Colorado All-American Hale Irwin is teeing up at the U.S. Senior Open at The Broadmoor this week.

It’s a homecoming of sort for the 73-year-old World Golf Hall of Famer. Irwin met with the media on Wednesday afternoon and talked about how the Broodmoor played a role in his decision to ultimately choose golf over football.

He also talked about whether this will be his last U.S. Senior Open and if Bernard Langer can pass him as the all-time winningest player on the Champions Tour.

