By Eric Christensen

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Former University of Colorado All-American Hale Irwin is teeing up at the U.S. Senior Open at The Broadmoor this week.

It’s a homecoming of sort for the 73-year-old World Golf Hall of Famer. Irwin met with the media on Wednesday afternoon and talked about how the Broodmoor played a role in his decision to ultimately choose golf over football.

Former University of Colorado All-American Hale Irwin (credit: CBS)

He also talked about whether this will be his last U.S. Senior Open and if Bernard Langer can pass him as the all-time winningest player on the Champions Tour.

Former University of Colorado All-American Hale Irwin (credit: CBS)

Eric Christensen is CBS4’s managing editor of sports. He’s been producing, reporting and anchoring sports at CBS4 for 19 years. Follow Eric on Twitter @cbseric or send him a story idea.

