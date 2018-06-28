By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A record high temperature was shattered in Denver at 2:20 p.m. on Thursday when the temperature at Denver International Airport hit 105°F.

The old record high for June 28 was 99°F set in 1986.

It’s the fifth time that Denver has recorded a temperature this high since records began in 1872.

June 28, 2018 – 105°F

June 26, 2012 – 105°F

June 25, 2012 – 105°F

July 20, 2005 – 105°F

August 8, 1878 – 105°F

