By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A record high temperature was shattered in Denver at 2:20 p.m. on Thursday when the temperature at Denver International Airport hit 105°F.

The old record high for June 28 was 99°F set in 1986.

nutu bar graph 2 chris Denver Ties All Time Record High Of 105 Degrees

It’s the fifth time that Denver has recorded a temperature this high since records began in 1872.

June 28, 2018 – 105°F
June 26, 2012 – 105°F
June 25, 2012 – 105°F
July 20, 2005 – 105°F
August 8, 1878 – 105°F

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

