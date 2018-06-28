BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” is a stage musical based on the animated 1989 Disney film. It’s playing at the BDT Stage through September 8th:

The show takes the audience on a journey under the sea where the youngest daughter of King Triton wishes she could go to the human world to pursue her true love.

Ariel trades her tail for legs in a bargain with the evil sea witch, Ursula.

Ariel is duped and must rely on all her underwater friends to help her restore order under the sea and to make true love flourish.

This magical production will capture hearts with irresistible songs, fun costumes, and incredible effects.