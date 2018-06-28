BREAKING NEWSRecord-Breaking 100 Degrees Beat Old Record Of 99
Filed Under:Ariel, BDT Stage, Boulder Dinner Theatre, Disney's The Little Mermaid, Local TV, The Little Mermaid, The Little Mermaid Musical, Ursula

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” is a stage musical based on the animated 1989 Disney film. It’s playing at the BDT Stage through September 8th:

LINK: For Tickets & Information for “Disney’s The Little Mermaid”

little mermaid 4 BDT Stage Puts Up Lavish Production Of Disneys The Little Mermaid

(credit CBS)

The show takes the audience on a journey under the sea where the youngest daughter of King Triton wishes she could go to the human world to pursue her true love.

little mermaid 3 BDT Stage Puts Up Lavish Production Of Disneys The Little Mermaid

(credit CBS)

Ariel trades her tail for legs in a bargain with the evil sea witch, Ursula.

little mermaid 2 BDT Stage Puts Up Lavish Production Of Disneys The Little Mermaid

(credit CBS)

 

Ariel is duped and must rely on all her underwater friends to help her restore order under the sea and to make true love flourish.

little mermaid 1 BDT Stage Puts Up Lavish Production Of Disneys The Little Mermaid

(credit CBS)

This magical production will capture hearts with irresistible songs, fun costumes, and incredible effects.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s