DENVER (CBS4) – Andarko Petroleum employs hundreds of people in Colorado but the company wants to be more than just an employer, it also works to be a part of the community.

Anadarko partners with non-profits around the state including Habitat for Humanity.

“Anadarko has been one of our longest and most generous corporate partners,” said Robyn Burns, Habitat’s Director of Communications and Marketing. “We’ve worked with them for more than 10 years.”

For the company, the partnership fits right into Anadarko’s community mission.

“Our community partnerships are based on three fundamental themes. STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) education. Embracing our Colorado heritage and everything that makes it so wonderful to live in Colorado,” explained Carrie Horton, Vice President of the DJ Basin Development.

“And just providing the fundamental needs of our community partners, housing, shelter, food and energy. That’s why Habitat is such a perfect partner for us.”

Anadarko employees are working in teams to help build new homes in Sheridan Square. This year, one of those homes will go to a single mom, Teagan, and her two daughters.

“We got to meet them at the kickoff and they’re so excited about living here and we are so excited to part of providing that to them,” Horton said.

However, this is not the only Habitat project that’s benefitted from Anadarko.

“We’ve been a partner with Habitat for over ten years here in Colorado,” said Cindy Allen, Anadarko’s Director of Regulatory and External Affairs, “contributing over 18,000 employee hours to various builds in the state.

“That’s equal to providing homes to ten families in the metro area, including two veteran families.”

For Habitat, Anadarko provides an important combination of help. “Not just financial support to help us build and purchase the building materials but they also engage their employees in coming out and swinting hammers side by side with the future homeowners,” Burns said.

When it comes to swinging those hammers, Anadarko knows it is helping build futures.

“Having a home is the building block to communities,” Allen said.

And Habitat is a perfect partner for Anadarko. It’s important for the company to choose partners that are important to their employees.

“We’re really proud of what we do and how we give back. That’s it more than just writing a check, we participate with hard work and our time, our dedication,” Horton said.

There are so many examples where you see Anadarko employees out with their ‘Anadarko Gives Back’ t-shirts and having fun team building as well. I think it’sjust a win-win.”

The partnership with Civic Center Conservancy is an important one for Anadarko.

Horton says that’s because it brings those employees together with the community for Independence Eve.

“Anyone can come celebrate together. Celebrate our country, celebrate our service men and women, the independence we enjoy through living in Colorado and living in the United States.”

Every year, Independence Eve presented by Anadarko is a family favorite.

