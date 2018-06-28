HERMOSA, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters battling the largest wildfire burning in Colorado right now say fire activity continues to increase due to high temperatures and gusty winds.

Critical fire conditions are expected into the weekend.

PHOTO GALLERY: 416 Fire

The 416 Fire has burned 36,000 acres since it started about a month ago near Durango.

The fire is 37 percent contained. So far, firefighters have protected all homes in the area. None have been lost.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.