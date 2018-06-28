BREAKING NEWSDenver Ties All-Time 105-Degree Record
Filed Under:416 Fire, Durango, La Plata County, Local TV, San Juan National Forest, Wildfires
(credit: CBS)

HERMOSA, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters battling the largest wildfire burning in Colorado right now say fire activity continues to increase due to high temperatures and gusty winds.

Critical fire conditions are expected into the weekend.

416 fire 10vo transfer frame 240 416 Fire Continues To Burn, Fueled By High Temps, Gusty Winds

(credit: CBS)

The 416 Fire has burned 36,000 acres since it started about a month ago near Durango.

The fire is 37 percent contained. So far, firefighters have protected all homes in the area. None have been lost.

