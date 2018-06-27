Filed Under:Airport Shuttle, Compania de Maria, Interstate 25, Larimer County, Lima, Local TV, Peru, Philip Melcher, Serious Crash
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo (CBS4) – A 72-year-old man who died in a crash involving a shuttle van on Interstate 25 has been identified.

The 15-passenger van was traveling northbound on I-25 and changed lanes, hitting a sedan.

The van veered off the road into the median and rolled over.

The Weld County Coroner’s Office identified the man who died as Philip Kent Melcher. They say he served with the Compania de Maria community in Lima, Peru.

Melcher was born in the states, and visiting the U.S. when the crash happened.

Five other people in the van, including the driver, were sent to the hospital. The two people inside the sedan were not hurt.

Copter4 flew over the crash, which showed a van with the works “Estes Park Shuttle” on the side and “Aiport Service” on the front.

Troopers are investigating whether seat belts were worn. They say drugs and/or alcohol are not considered as factors.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnesses the crash or events leading up to it to call Trooper Yoder with information at 970-590-7196.

