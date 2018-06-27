CAMPAIGN 2018Colorado Primary Election Results
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – For the third time this month, we hit 97° in Denver on Tuesday which is our warmest temperature so far this year. It should happen for a fourth time on Wednesday as very similar weather is found throughout Colorado.

The one difference on Wednesday is a slight chance for thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening from the mountains east to the plains. Any storms that impact the I-25 corridor or the northeast plains could be strong or severe with damaging wind being the primary concern. Gusts could reach 60 mph. Hail is also possible.

15 Latest Forecast: Big Heat, Small Chance For Thunderstorms

Our focus shifts back to the heat for Thursday because it will be extreme. We have 101° in the forecast for Denver and it could be even hotter in some neighborhoods. The record is 99° set on June 28, 1986 and it seems very likely we’ll break the record no later than 3 p.m. It will also likely be our hottest day in two years. We never climbed higher than 100° in 2017.

With the heat will also come higher fire danger. There will be just enough wind to cause Red Flag Warning conditions around Fort Collins, in the foothills west of Boulder, and the entire Western Slope.

23 Latest Forecast: Big Heat, Small Chance For Thunderstorms

On Friday we’ll drop into the lower 90s followed by the middle 80s over the weekend.

5day Latest Forecast: Big Heat, Small Chance For Thunderstorms

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Big Heat, Small Chance For Thunderstorms

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s