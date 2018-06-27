By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – For the third time this month, we hit 97° in Denver on Tuesday which is our warmest temperature so far this year. It should happen for a fourth time on Wednesday as very similar weather is found throughout Colorado.

The one difference on Wednesday is a slight chance for thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening from the mountains east to the plains. Any storms that impact the I-25 corridor or the northeast plains could be strong or severe with damaging wind being the primary concern. Gusts could reach 60 mph. Hail is also possible.

Our focus shifts back to the heat for Thursday because it will be extreme. We have 101° in the forecast for Denver and it could be even hotter in some neighborhoods. The record is 99° set on June 28, 1986 and it seems very likely we’ll break the record no later than 3 p.m. It will also likely be our hottest day in two years. We never climbed higher than 100° in 2017.

With the heat will also come higher fire danger. There will be just enough wind to cause Red Flag Warning conditions around Fort Collins, in the foothills west of Boulder, and the entire Western Slope.

On Friday we’ll drop into the lower 90s followed by the middle 80s over the weekend.

