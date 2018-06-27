COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A wildland fire broke out in Costilla County Wednesday evening.
The Spring Fire has prompted evacuations between Fort Garland and La Veta. Officials haven’t confirmed a size of the fire at this point, but it is not contained.
Evacuees are told they can stay at a Red Cross shelter at the Fort Garland and Blanca community center.
The fire is sending a large plume of smoke in the area. They’re asking the public to stay away.
The county is also on a Stage 2 fire ban.
Wildfire Resources
– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.
Wildfire Photo Galleries
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.