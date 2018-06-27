Filed Under:Colorado Wildfires, Costilla County, Fort Garland, La Veta, Local TV, Spring Fire

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A wildland fire broke out in Costilla County Wednesday evening.

spring fire costilla county sheriff Fire Forces Evacuations Near La Veta

(credit: Costilla County Sheriff)

The Spring Fire has prompted evacuations between Fort Garland and La Veta. Officials haven’t confirmed a size of the fire at this point, but it is not contained.

Evacuees are told they can stay at a Red Cross shelter at the Fort Garland and Blanca community center.

spring fire 2 costilla county sheriff Fire Forces Evacuations Near La Veta

(credit: Costilla County Sheriff)

The fire is sending a large plume of smoke in the area. They’re asking the public to stay away.

The county is also on a Stage 2 fire ban.

