COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A wildland fire broke out in Costilla County Wednesday evening.

The Spring Fire has prompted evacuations between Fort Garland and La Veta. Officials haven’t confirmed a size of the fire at this point, but it is not contained.

Evacuees are told they can stay at a Red Cross shelter at the Fort Garland and Blanca community center.

The fire is sending a large plume of smoke in the area. They’re asking the public to stay away.

The county is also on a Stage 2 fire ban.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.