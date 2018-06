BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4)– A family escaped a burning home in Broomfield on Wednesday morning.

Two adults and three children were home when the fire started in the backyard of the home at 7975 West 119th Avenue.

North Metro Fire Rescue crews say there is heavy damage to the home but the neighboring structures are okay.

Two adults and three children home when fire started in backyard and safely evacuated. — North Metro Fire (@NMFirePIO) June 27, 2018

What caused the fire is being investigated.