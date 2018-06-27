DENVER (CBS4) – Educators with Denver Public Schools came together to take a stand against families being separated from their children at the U.S. border.

The group met on Wednesday at West High School on Elati Street where speakers said its the district’s mission to always put children first.

“Today we project our voice to all those who are listening to express that our DPS community is disgusted with the idea of ripping families apart and quite frankly makes us physically ill,” said Kayla Grayson-Yizar, the principal of Florida Pitt Waller Elementary School.

Some in attendance told CBS4 they also wanted to stress Denver Public Schools is committed to being a safe and welcoming district.