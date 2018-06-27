By Jeff Todd

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado State Patrol on Wednesday showed the emotional days troopers go through on a consistent basis.

In a Facebook post CSP described Trooper Trinidad’s day as “Hard, sad, exciting, difficult, and rewarding.”

Trooper Trinidad is based out of Fort Collins and was one of the first troopers to respond to the fatal crash on Interstate 25 involving an airport shuttle headed to Estes Park.

“Trooper Trinidad and another trooper jumped into action and performed CPR. Unfortunately, Trooper Trinidad saw his efforts go unfulfilled as the man was pronounced dead due to his injuries,” the post stated.

Trinidad went back to work and helped save a missing child.

“Through pure investigative tenacity, Trooper Trinidad and Sergeant Tripple identified the missing child and worked with Child Protective Services and Tennessee law enforcement to positively identify and reunite the child with their guardian. Because of Trooper Trinidad’s efforts, tenacity, intelligence, and care for the people of Colorado, he impacted two lives in a profound way. Although the loss of a life is something that can negatively impact any first responder, this is an example of the pure mental toughness that is required, and often overlooked, of all first responders. THANK YOU Trooper Trinidad” the post stated.

