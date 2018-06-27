  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMCode Black
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Child Protective Services, Colorado State Patrol, Estes Park, Fort Collins, Interstate 25, Larimer County, Local TV, Weld County
Trooper Trinidad (credit: Colorado State Patrol)

By Jeff Todd

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado State Patrol on Wednesday showed the emotional days troopers go through on a consistent basis.

In a Facebook post CSP described Trooper Trinidad’s day as “Hard, sad, exciting, difficult, and rewarding.”

Trooper Trinidad is based out of Fort Collins and was one of the first troopers to respond to the fatal crash on Interstate 25 involving an airport shuttle headed to Estes Park.

copter tuesday 852am frame 22670 Trooper Applauded For Hard, Sad, Exciting, Difficult, Rewarding Day

(credit: CBS)

“Trooper Trinidad and another trooper jumped into action and performed CPR. Unfortunately, Trooper Trinidad saw his efforts go unfulfilled as the man was pronounced dead due to his injuries,” the post stated.

Trinidad went back to work and helped save a missing child.

“Through pure investigative tenacity, Trooper Trinidad and Sergeant Tripple identified the missing child and worked with Child Protective Services and Tennessee law enforcement to positively identify and reunite the child with their guardian. Because of Trooper Trinidad’s efforts, tenacity, intelligence, and care for the people of Colorado, he impacted two lives in a profound way. Although the loss of a life is something that can negatively impact any first responder, this is an example of the pure mental toughness that is required, and often overlooked, of all first responders. THANK YOU Trooper Trinidad” the post stated.

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s