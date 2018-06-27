DURANGO, CO - JUNE 13: Sara Moles, left, a barista at Durango Joe's, wears a mask to protect her lungs from the smoke caused by the 416 fire as she serves coffee to customers on June 13, 2018 in Durango, Colorado. The fire, burning 23 miles northwest of Durango, started June 1 and has now burned 25,900 acres. No homes have burned and no firefighters have been injured. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado is launching a program to help small businesses impacted by the 416 Fire in La Plata County.

The state will lend up to $30,000 to help shops stay open and keep employees.

The 416 Fire has charred more than 34,000 acres near Durango. It forced the closure of the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad.

The fire is 36 percent contained.

LINK: Colorado Microloans Information