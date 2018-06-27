By Shaun Boyd

DENVER (CBS4) – Elections have consequences, and the consequences of Colorado’s governor’s race will be significant and tangible.

The two nominees are poles apart on their policies and priorities, and Democratic analyst Mike Dino says voters should consider their choices carefully.

“When Trump was elected they thought, ‘well how bad could this be?'”

Dino says growth will be the top issue. “People want to live in this state, but they’re running out money to live in this state.”

Republican analyst Dick Wadhams says how the candidates prioritize state dollars to address growth is key.

“Growth impacts a lot problems – our roads, our schools, our environment,” said Wadhams.

On health care, Polis supports “Medicare for All” while Stapleton opposes the Medicaid expansion under Obamacare.

On roads, Stapleton wants to leverage existing dollars while Polis want to raise taxes.

On impacts to the environment, Polis wants the state to go all renewable by 2040 while Stapleton wants less “job-killing” regulation.

“You’ve got these two guys that start way over here,” said Wadhams. “And, somebody has got to come in here and talk to the real issues.”

The choices, Wadhams and Dino say, couldn’t be more stark.

“We have a lot of wonderful things here to appreciate and those things could go away if we don’t pay attention to who our leaders are,” said Dino.

