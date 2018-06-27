  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Campaign 2018, Colorado Governor's Race, Colorado Politics, Gubernatorial Race, Jared Polis, Local TV, Walker Stapleton

By Shaun Boyd

DENVER (CBS4) – Elections have consequences, and the consequences of Colorado’s governor’s race will be significant and tangible.

gov campaign look ahead 5pkg transfer frame 107 Candidates For Governors Seat Couldnt Be Anymore Different

Walker Stapleton, Republican gubernatorial candidate (credit: CBS)

The two nominees are poles apart on their policies and priorities, and Democratic analyst Mike Dino says voters should consider their choices carefully.

gov campaign look ahead 5pkg transfer frame 437 Candidates For Governors Seat Couldnt Be Anymore Different

Jared Polis, Democratic gubernatorial candidate (credit: CBS)

“When Trump was elected they thought, ‘well how bad could this be?'”

Dino says growth will be the top issue. “People want to live in this state, but they’re running out money to live in this state.”

gov campaign look ahead 5pkg transfer frame 857 Candidates For Governors Seat Couldnt Be Anymore Different

Mike Dino (credit: CBS)

Republican analyst Dick Wadhams says how the candidates prioritize state dollars to address growth is key.

“Growth impacts a lot problems – our roads, our schools, our environment,” said Wadhams.

gov campaign look ahead 5pkg transfer frame 977 Candidates For Governors Seat Couldnt Be Anymore Different

(credit: CBS)

On health care, Polis supports “Medicare for All” while Stapleton opposes the Medicaid expansion under Obamacare.

On roads, Stapleton wants to leverage existing dollars while Polis want to raise taxes.

On impacts to the environment, Polis wants the state to go all renewable by 2040 while Stapleton wants less “job-killing” regulation.

gov campaign look ahead 5pkg transfer frame 1397 Candidates For Governors Seat Couldnt Be Anymore Different

CBS4’s Shaun Boyd interviews Dick Wadhams. (credit: CBS)

“You’ve got these two guys that start way over here,” said Wadhams. “And, somebody has got to come in here and talk to the real issues.”

The choices, Wadhams and Dino say, couldn’t be more stark.

PHOTO GALLERY: Colorado Primary Election Day

“We have a lot of wonderful things here to appreciate and those things could go away if we don’t pay attention to who our leaders are,” said Dino.

Shaun Boyd is CBS4’s political specialist. She’s a veteran reporter with more than 25 years of experience. Follow her on Twitter @cbs4shaun.

Comments

