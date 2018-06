BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Dry conditions and fire danger have forced the Town of Breckenridge to cancel its Fourth of July Fireworks display.

Town officials announced a ban on all fireworks between July 3 and July 5 — saying it’s too dry to have the show.

Town officials announced a ban on all fireworks between July 3 and July 5

The parade and live music are still planned.

