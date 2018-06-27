BREAKING NEWS'Undetermined' Cause Of 18th & Emerson Construction Fire
Filed Under:Aurora, Colfax Avenue, Local TV, Officer-Involved Shooting

By Makenzie O’Keefe

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A suspect was injured in an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning in the parking lot of a Colfax motel.

aurora officer involved shooting 3 Man In Critical Condition After Aurora Police Officers Shoot Him

(credit: CBS)

The Aurora Police Department said the shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. at the Biltmore Motel near East Colfax Ave and Yosemite Street.

aurora officer involved shooting 2 Man In Critical Condition After Aurora Police Officers Shoot Him

(credit: CBS)

Officers were responding to a report of shots being fired in the area. When police arrived, they saw a person matching the description of the suspect. Aurora police said the suspect ran and officers chased him a short distance.

Police say that’s when shots were fired in the parking lot of the motel. Officer Bill Hummel tells CBS4 the officers shot the suspect, and then tried to provide immediate aide.

aurora officer involved shooting 1 Man In Critical Condition After Aurora Police Officers Shoot Him

(credit: CBS)

No officers were injured. The suspect was taken to a local hospital and was described as being in critical condition.

Police said the man was carrying a weapon, which was recovered at the scene.

Makenzie O’Keefe joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2017. Read her bio, connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter at @makenziepokeefe or email her your story ideas.

