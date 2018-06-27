By Dominic Garcia

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A day after her purse was stolen from the Brighton Recreation Center, Laura Hardin is still fuming.

“I feel violated, angry, and you just feel shaken. You feel like you’re not secure because someone can turn your life around,” she told CBS4.

Hardin says she locked her stuff up with a padlock, went and worked out, and when she got back her purse was gone. She ran outside and someone showed her a picture they took of a suspicious-looking woman holding what appeared to be half of a dozen purses.

She believes it’s the same woman who stole her purse and as many as five others from the recreation center on Tuesday.

“In the picture she’s very casual like she doesn’t care what she did,” said Hardin.

Brighton Police say they are investigating the incident. Hardin says investigators told her they are aware of the woman.

In the meantime, Hardin has spent the past day canceling credit cards and trying to get her life organized. She says what really makes her mad are the things that can’t be replaced.

“I had pics of my kids when they were really little. I can’t replace them. I don’t have copies of them,” she said.

With several other purses gone, she knows she’s not the only one who feels that way. She hopes someone will recognize the woman in the picture so she can get her property back.

“I’m angry. I’m sick. I just feel like she’s violating a lot of lives, not just mine.”

