Filed Under:Adams County, Brighton Police, Brighton Recreation Center, Local TV, Purse Thief

By Dominic Garcia

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A day after her purse was stolen from the Brighton Recreation Center, Laura Hardin is still fuming.

rec center purses pkg transfer frame 0 Apparent Purse Thief Poses For Picture: Shes Violating A Lot Of Lives

Laura Hardin (credit: CBS)

“I feel violated, angry, and you just feel shaken. You feel like you’re not secure because someone can turn your life around,” she told CBS4.

Hardin says she locked her stuff up with a padlock, went and worked out, and when she got back her purse was gone. She ran outside and someone showed her a picture they took of a suspicious-looking woman holding what appeared to be half of a dozen purses.

brighton rec center purse theft Apparent Purse Thief Poses For Picture: Shes Violating A Lot Of Lives

(credit: CBS)

She believes it’s the same woman who stole her purse and as many as five others from the recreation center on Tuesday.

“In the picture she’s very casual like she doesn’t care what she did,” said Hardin.

Brighton Police say they are investigating the incident. Hardin says investigators told her they are aware of the woman.

In the meantime, Hardin has spent the past day canceling credit cards and trying to get her life organized. She says what really makes her mad are the things that can’t be replaced.

“I had pics of my kids when they were really little. I can’t replace them. I don’t have copies of them,” she said.

rec center purses pkg transfer frame 720 Apparent Purse Thief Poses For Picture: Shes Violating A Lot Of Lives

(credit: CBS)

With several other purses gone, she knows she’s not the only one who feels that way. She hopes someone will recognize the woman in the picture so she can get her property back.

“I’m angry. I’m sick. I just feel like she’s violating a lot of lives, not just mine.”

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s