DENVER (CBS4) – Republican Walker Stapleton has won his party’s primary for governor of Colorado.

Stapleton defeated challengers Victor Mitchell, Greg Lopez and Doug Robinson, all businessmen. With 70 percent of precincts reporting, Stapleton had 49.35% of the vote.

The campaigns spent millions of dollars on political advertising in the final weeks leading up to Tuesday’s primary.

The general election will take place on Nov. 6. If he wins that he would become the first Republican governor of Colorado since Gov. Bill Owens.

Stapleton will be facing Democratic nominee Jared Polis.