CAMPAIGN 2018Colorado Primary Election Results
Filed Under:Campaign 2018, Colorado Governor's Race, Local TV, Walker Stapleton

DENVER (CBS4) – Republican Walker Stapleton has won his party’s primary for governor of Colorado.

walker stapleton 2 Walker Stapleton Wins Republican Primary In 2018 Governors Race

(credit: CBS)

Stapleton defeated challengers Victor Mitchell, Greg Lopez and Doug Robinson, all businessmen. With 70 percent of precincts reporting, Stapleton had 49.35% of the vote.

The campaigns spent millions of dollars on political advertising in the final weeks leading up to Tuesday’s primary.

The general election will take place on Nov. 6. If he wins that he would become the first Republican governor of Colorado since Gov. Bill Owens.

governors race Walker Stapleton Wins Republican Primary In 2018 Governors Race

Stapleton will be facing Democratic nominee Jared Polis.

walker stapleton 1 Walker Stapleton Wins Republican Primary In 2018 Governors Race

Gov. Bill Owens shakes hands with Walker Stapleton after introducing him after his primary win. (credit: CBS)

