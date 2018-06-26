By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Severe thunderstorms hit Colorado on June 24 producing hail, heavy rain and high winds.

The storms also produced two tornadoes in the higher terrain of north-central Colorado.

The first touchdown was reported around 10:20 a.m. just outside of Steamboat Springs.

RELATED: Funnel Seen Near Steamboat Was Tornado, First In Routt Co. Since 1995

Less than an hour later a second tornado was reported at 11:15 a.m. in nearby Jackson County.

RELATED: First Tornado In 44 Years Hits Near Walden In Colorado’s North Park

Tornadoes are common in Colorado during the month of June but they typically occur during the late afternoon on the eastern plains.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and

climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.