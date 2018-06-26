COLORADO PRIMARYThere’s still time to vote & drop off ballots (you have until 7 p.m.)
Filed Under:Colorado tornadoes, Jackson County Tornado, June Tornadoes, Mountain Tornadoes, Routt County Tornado, Steamboat Springs Tornado, Walden Tornado

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Severe thunderstorms hit Colorado on June 24 producing hail, heavy rain and high winds.

The storms also produced two tornadoes in the higher terrain of north-central Colorado.

Tornado Near Steamboat Springs

A tornado near Steamboat Springs on June 24. (credit: Gretchen Coleman)

The first touchdown was reported around 10:20 a.m. just outside of Steamboat Springs.

RELATED: Funnel Seen Near Steamboat Was Tornado, First In Routt Co. Since 1995

karen waggoner whitney via steamboat pilot Two Rare, High Altitude, Morning Tornadoes Hit Hour Apart In Colorado

A tornado briefly touched down in Routt County on June 24. (credit: Karen Waggoner Whitney via the Steamboat Pilot and NWS Grand Junction)

Less than an hour later a second tornado was reported at 11:15 a.m. in nearby Jackson County.

RELATED: First Tornado In 44 Years Hits Near Walden In Colorado’s North Park

Tornadoes are common in Colorado during the month of June but they typically occur during the late afternoon on the eastern plains.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and
climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

