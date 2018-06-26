  • CBS4On Air

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump’s ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries, rejecting a challenge that it discriminated against Muslims or exceeded his authority.

The 5-4 decision Tuesday is the court’s first substantive ruling on a Trump administration policy.

U.S. Supreme Court (February 5, 2009 in Washington, DC.)

In a statement emailed to The Associated Press, American Civil Liberties Union attorney Lee Gelernt says it’s a situation “in which there is a complete disconnect between the court’s decision and what the American people know as a matter of common sense …”

