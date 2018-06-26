By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A rare tornado hit extreme northern Colorado late in the morning on June 24.

The National Weather Service in Boulder said the brief touchdown was about 19 miles southwest of Walden in Jackson County.

No damage has been reported which means it will be given a rating of EF-0 unless future reports of damage surface.

It’s only the second time since 1950 that a tornado has been documented in Jackson County.

The first tornado reported there was on May 10, 1974.

