Filed Under:EF-0 tornado, Jackson County, NWS Boulder, Tornado, Walden

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A rare tornado hit extreme northern Colorado late in the morning on June 24.

The National Weather Service in Boulder said the brief touchdown was about 19 miles southwest of Walden in Jackson County.

Tornado Near Walden

A tornado touched down near Walden, Colo., on June 24. (credit: Jeff Walls via NWS Boulder)

No damage has been reported which means it will be given a rating of EF-0 unless future reports of damage surface.

It’s only the second time since 1950 that a tornado has been documented in Jackson County.

The first tornado reported there was on May 10, 1974.

waldentorradar First Tornado In 44 Years Hits Near Walden In Colorados North Park

A radar image taken on June 24 near Walden. (credit: NWS Boulder)

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s