DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters rushed to put out a burning trash pile in a field east of Parker on Tuesday morning.

The two-alarm grass fire destroyed two outbuildings at 12240 Tomahawk Road about a mile or so outside of Parker. Fire crews have contained the fire.

Firefighters with South Metro Fire Rescue will be on patrol putting out hot spots for about an hour or so.

No one was injured in the fire.

What caused the fire is being investigated.

