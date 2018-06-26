By Michael Spencer

Michael Porter, Jr. joined CBS4 Sports Anchor Michael Spencer at the ViewHouse Centennial for <a href=”http://cbsdenver.com/xfinitymondaylive/”>Xfinity Monday Live</a> this week.

The Nuggets drafted Porter Jr. with the 14th pick in Thursday’s draft. Porter Jr. who was the number one player in the country coming out of high school was limited to just three games in college due to a back injury, which accounted for his slide to 14 on draft night.

“I feel pretty good,” Porter Jr. said of his health. I met with the doctors today, they all had good things to say. They think I’m in a good spot. We started rehab and all that and I’m moving in the right direction.”

Porter Jr. said he wasn’t sure whether or not he’d participate in Nuggets summer league which starts Friday, July 6, but did say he would be in attendance in Las Vegas when summer league begins.

“It was a surreal moment for sure,” said Porter Jr. of hearing his name called by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. Although he admitted having to wait until the 14th selection was less than ideal. “It was crazy, it was a little stressful, but once the commissioner called my name it was all smiles. It was a dream come true.”

Porter Jr. is still trying to settle in and has only met with some of his teammates, but had high praise for Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic.

“He’s a great passer and he makes the game so much easier for everyone on the floor,” said Porter Jr. “Super unselfish and all he cares about is winning. He’s just one of those guys who can do it all. I feel like he’s one of those guys that you’d love to have on your team.”

Porter Jr. will have a lot of time to play with Jokic as the Nuggets are reportedly close to signing Jokic to a long-term deal, which would keep him in Denver for five years and pay him $146.5 million. That deal cannot become official until free agency begins on July 1.

