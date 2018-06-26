MONTROSE, Colo. (CBS4)– The results coming in from Montrose County may take a little longer than expected because the ballots have to be hand counted.

A printing error traced back to the vendor has made the barcodes unreadable by the county’s election equipment.

That means all ballots must be counted by hand in batches of 25 by a three-person bipartisan team. The five teams are made up of elections staff and staff from the Secretary of State’s office.

“Hand counting is not a new process. Other Colorado counties have implemented hand counts in elections. What I would really like the public to understand is that this process will result in a fair and equitable election. We can have full confidence in the process and the results. The only difference in this election utilizing a hand count is the delay in results,” said Montrose County Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes in a statement.

Unofficial results may not be available until Thursday or Friday of this week.

There are 24,483 registered voters in Montrose County. So far, 8,639 ballots have been turned in by Montrose County residents.

“We appreciate Montrose County keeping us informed throughout the process. It’s critical that counties and our office ensure the integrity of the election. The processes Montrose has adopted will do just that. Montrose County has the full support of my office for the duration of the election,” Secretary of State Wayne Williams said.