By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – The hottest temperature we’ve experienced so far this year in Denver is 97°. It’s happened twice earlier this month. We’ll come really close to matching it on Tuesday as a large ridge of high pressure starts to move over Colorado. The ridge will move slowly east in the coming days causing temperatures to get even hotter each day until we reach 100° on Thursday.

Records highs for Tuesday and Wednesday are unattainable (105° is it record in Denver on Tuesday – the hottest temperature ever recorded in the city). But the record on Thursday is only 99° set on June 28, 1986 and is in serious jeopardy.

Looking beyond Thursday, temperatures will gradually drop through the weekend and most of next week should bring 80s instead of 90s. We’ll have a few small chances late day thunderstorms in the coming week. No good chances for rain anytime soon.

5day Latest Forecast: Hot And Then Hotter. 100° On The Way!

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Hot And Then Hotter. 100° On The Way!

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

