DENVER (CBS4) – Jared Polis has pulled out a win in Colorado’s Democratic primary for governor.

Polis and his team campaigned to the end in a hard-fought primary. Ultimately he defeated opponents Cary Kennedy, Mike Johnston and Donna Lynn.

With 82 percent of precincts reporting, Jared Polis has 44 percent of the vote. Kennedy has 25 percent and Johnston has 23 percent.

He is the first openly gay candidate to win his party’s nomination for governor in Colorado history. Only one state has had an openly gay governor.

“These experiences have shown me is leadership is not about dividing people. It’s about finding ways to bring people together around a bold vision of what we can be… an aspirational vision for Colorado’s future,” Polis said in his victory speech.

Polis has represented Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District in Congress since 2009.

The campaigns spent millions of dollars on political advertising in the final weeks leading up to Tuesday’s primary.

Polis added he has a vision of a stronger America.

“A few weeks ago at an event, an older voter asked me, ‘Is America still possible?’ I answered, not only is it possible, it’s an absolute certainty. America is here, and we will grow stronger,” he said.

The general election will take place on Nov. 6.

Polis will be facing Republican nominee Walker Stapleton.