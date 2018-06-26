LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– An airport shuttle was involved in a deadly crash on Interstate 25 on Tuesday morning. One person was killed and several others were injured.

The two-vehicle crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-25 at County Road 22, near Exit 240, one mile south of Highway 119.

Colorado State Trooper Josh Lewis told CBS4 that the van was traveling in the left northbound lane on I-25 and changed lanes, striking the white Chevy sedan. The van skidded off the road and into the grassy strip where it rolled.

No one was ejected but a passenger inside the van died. Four passengers were rushed to the hospital with unknown injuries. The driver of the sedan was not taken to the hospital.

I25 mm 239 NB crash: one confirmed fatality, multiple transported w/ unknown injuries. 2 vehicle crash including 2011 Chevy van. Lanes blocked NB, detour in place but no ETA for reopen; alt. routes advised. No info on parties involved yet. Call received at 0833. PIO en route. — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) June 26, 2018

Two lanes of traffic were still getting by the crash, but after miles of delays and backups, traffic was moving slowly in that area hours later.

I-25 NB: Crash at Exit 240 – CO 119 (near Firestone). CSP says further delays with intermittent additional lane closures during clean-up and investigation — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) June 26, 2018

There could be more lane closures depending on the investigation and cleanup.

Serious crash NB 25, 1 mile south of Hwy 119, long delays! pic.twitter.com/jdNUo3tDGn — CSP Larimer (@CSP_Larimer) June 26, 2018

Copter4 flew over the crash, which showed a van with the works “Estes Park Shuttle” on the side and “Aiport Service” on the front. There was also a white sedan on the median, along with several emergency vehicles.