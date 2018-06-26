LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– An airport shuttle was involved in a deadly crash on Interstate 25 on Tuesday morning. One person was killed and several others were injured.
The two-vehicle crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-25 at County Road 22, near Exit 240, one mile south of Highway 119.
Colorado State Trooper Josh Lewis told CBS4 that the van was traveling in the left northbound lane on I-25 and changed lanes, striking the white Chevy sedan. The van skidded off the road and into the grassy strip where it rolled.
No one was ejected but a passenger inside the van died. Four passengers were rushed to the hospital with unknown injuries. The driver of the sedan was not taken to the hospital.
Two lanes of traffic were still getting by the crash, but after miles of delays and backups, traffic was moving slowly in that area hours later.
There could be more lane closures depending on the investigation and cleanup.
Copter4 flew over the crash, which showed a van with the works “Estes Park Shuttle” on the side and “Aiport Service” on the front. There was also a white sedan on the median, along with several emergency vehicles.