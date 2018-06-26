COLORADO PRIMARYThere’s still time to vote & drop off ballots (you have until 7 p.m.)
Sen. Cory Gardner with Bono (credit: Senator Todd Young (R-IN) )

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS4)– Colorado’s Republican senator is teaming up with a rock legend to help fight poverty around the globe.

Sen. Cory Gardner and Bono met last week to discuss legislation that would combat global poverty with private-sector funds.

Gardner cosponsored the bipartisan bill, called the Better Utilization of Investments Leading to Development (BUILD) Act, that will bring tens of billions of dollars to the fight against poverty. That includes projects for American entrepreneurs to build infrastructure projects, first-time access to electricity, start businesses and help develop markets with loans.

The ONE Campaign, co-founded by Bono, is made up of 9 million people around the world who are taking action to end extreme poverty and preventable disease, especially in Africa.

A student from the University of Colorado Boulder traveled to Washington, DC earlier this year to meet with Gardner to urge him to cosponsor the bill.

“Senator Gardner should be applauded for his leadership in cosponsoring this bipartisan bill that would accelerate the modernization of America’s engagement with the private sector in developing countries while reforming federal government programs to make them more efficient. The bill is a smart idea, and the type of proposal all legislators should be eager to support,” said Benjamin Sykora.

