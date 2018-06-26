  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Budweiser Events Center, Colorado Eagles, Fort Collins, Local TV, Nina Rentschler, UCHealth Cancer Center

By Kelly Werthmann

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– A champagne shower is the type of celebration you would expect to see in a locker room after a team’s great win.

champagne celebration intro frame 362 Champagne Celebration Marks Womans Victory In Cancer Battle

(credit: CBS)

That’s exactly what happened in the Colorado Eagles locker room at the Budweiser Event Center on Monday. Not because the minor league hockey team just won back-to-back titles, rather to celebrate champions of a much different victory.

champagne celebration 10pkg frame 251 Champagne Celebration Marks Womans Victory In Cancer Battle

(credit: CBS)

Champions like Nina Rentschler.

“This is awesome!” Nina shouted in the locker room.

champagne celebration 10pkg frame 458 Champagne Celebration Marks Womans Victory In Cancer Battle

Nina Rentschler (credit: CBS)

Nina didn’t win a big game in a big arena. She beat cancer.

SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

“Now that I’ve gone through this, I feel like I can do anything,” she told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann.

champagne celebration 10pkg frame 795 Champagne Celebration Marks Womans Victory In Cancer Battle

CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann interviews Nina Rentschler (credit: CBS)

The 37-year-old mother was diagnosed with breast cancer last October. She endured 20 weeks of chemotherapy treatments at the UCHealth Cancer Center in Fort Collins, a journey she never expected.

champagne celebration 10pkg frame 578 Champagne Celebration Marks Womans Victory In Cancer Battle

(credit: Nina Rentschler)

“It was hard telling our 11-year-old daughter,” she said. “It’s surreal. You feel like you’re drinking out of a firehose. It’s so overwhelming and emotional.”

Nina said her family and her faith helped her through, especially when she began losing her hair.

champagne celebration 10pkg frame 855 Champagne Celebration Marks Womans Victory In Cancer Battle

(credit: Nina Rentschler)

“There’s something about losing a little bit of your womanhood with that, so there was an emotional piece of that,” she said.

champagne celebration 10pkg frame 367 Champagne Celebration Marks Womans Victory In Cancer Battle

(credit: CBS)

Even still, Nina kept a positive attitude and smiled through much of her cancer battle. On the day of her final chemo treatment, she rang a bell at the hospital symbolizing she was cancer free. It’s something many other UCHealth cancer survivors have done before – but the hospital and the Colorado Eagles wanted to take that victory celebration a step further, for Nina and other survivors.

champagne celebration 10pkg frame 1638 Champagne Celebration Marks Womans Victory In Cancer Battle

(credit: CBS)

“This is going to be the cherry on top of the sundae,” Nina said with a big grin ahead of the locker room celebration. “My bell ringing was the whip cream, now I get to put the cherry on time.”

champagne celebration 10pkg frame 1841 Champagne Celebration Marks Womans Victory In Cancer Battle

(credit: CBS)

With a cart full of sparkling cider – to keep things family friendly – goggles and the Kelly Cup on proud display, a team of survivors and their families celebrated a great win.

champagne celebration 10pkg frame 1710 Champagne Celebration Marks Womans Victory In Cancer Battle

(credit: CBS)

“It’s just a huge achievement that she made it through everything,” Nina’s 11-year-old, cider-soaked daughter said. “She never stopped. She just kept going and being positive, so I’m really proud of her.”

champagne celebration 10pkg frame 2051 Champagne Celebration Marks Womans Victory In Cancer Battle

(credit: CBS)

Even if Colorado’s teams don’t always bring home a trophy, Nina is hopeful cancer-beating champions such as herself can be celebrated in style every year.

champagne celebration 10pkg frame 311 Champagne Celebration Marks Womans Victory In Cancer Battle

(credit: CBS)

“Maybe we can start something,” she said. “This is such a great way to honor just being a survivor.”

Kelly Werthmann joined the CBS4 team as the morning reporter in 2012. After serving as weekend morning anchor, Kelly is now Covering Colorado First for CBS4 News at 10. Connect with Kelly on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @KellyCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s