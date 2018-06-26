COLORADO PRIMARYThere’s still time to vote & drop off ballots (you have until 7 p.m.)
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation is expanding its Bustang service to connect the Front Range to the Western Slope.

Starting this weekend, the southwest Outrider will run once a day along U.S. 160, CO 145, U.S. 550 AND U.S. 50 between Durango and Grand Junction.

The Outrider will leave the Durango Transit Center at 7 a.m. and arrive at the Grand Junction Transit Center at about 12:45 p.m. The return trip leaves Grand Junction at 1:45 p.m. and arrives in Durango at around 7:45 p.m.

One-way fare between both cities is $42.

There will also be service from Gunnison to Denver’s Union Station and back.

Each bus can seat 38 people and is handicap accessible.

LINK: Ride Bustang

