DENVER (CBS4) – The historic Tammen Hall in Denver is being redeveloped for low-income seniors.

(credit: CBS)

The eight-story building sits on the St. Joseph Hospital Campus at 19th Avenue and Ogden Street. It will hold 49 apartments for people ages 62 and older.

Denver City Council President Albus Brooks joined crews on Tuesday for a ceremonial groundbreaking.

The contractor says the project will breathe new life into the building which has sat abandoned for nearly a decade.

“to replace something of this nature and of this construction type would be extremely expensive in today’s market, so to retain such good bones and good structure of the building is really the ideal win win for this building and for others like it,” said Michelle Forrest, a spokeswoman with Neenan Archistruction.

The building will also come with a workout center and a rooftop patio.

