By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4) -The hit Broadway musical “Book Of Mormon” is adding more shows to its latest run in Denver due to popular demand. A fourth week of shows has been added to keep up with audiences who just can’t get enough.

The musical was created by Colorado natives Matt Stone and Trey Parker — who also created the animated sitcom “South Park.”

“The Book Of Mormon” tells the story of a pair of Mormon missionaries sent halfway across the world to spread the good word.

This is the fourth time the musical has returned to Denver.

Andy Huntington Jones plays “Elder McKinley” and says it’s nice the Denver audience keeps coming back for more.

“It feels like everyone loves the show, and a lot of people have seen the show before, or they’re bringing friends who haven’t seen it before,” Huntington Jones said. “They’re hungry to be reminded of this message, which is, ‘We all want something to believe in,’ and sometimes there are missed connections as we try to find our way.”

The shows run through July 7.

