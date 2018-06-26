COLORADO PRIMARYThere’s still time to vote & drop off ballots (you have until 7 p.m.)
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Book Of Mormon, Buell Theatre, Elle Caulkins Opera House, Local TV, Matt Parker, Trey Stone
Book of Mormon (credit: CBS)

By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4) -The hit Broadway musical “Book Of Mormon” is adding more shows to its latest run in Denver due to popular demand. A fourth week of shows has been added to keep up with audiences who just can’t get enough.

book of mormon Book Of Mormon Adding More Denver Shows Due To Popular Demand

Book of Mormon (credit: CBS)

The musical was created by Colorado natives Matt Stone and Trey Parker — who also created the animated sitcom “South Park.”

“The Book Of Mormon” tells the story of a pair of Mormon missionaries sent halfway across the world to spread the good word.

book of mormon Book Of Mormon Adding More Denver Shows Due To Popular Demand

Book of Mormon (credit: CBS)

This is the fourth time the musical has returned to Denver.

Andy Huntington Jones plays “Elder McKinley” and says it’s nice the Denver audience keeps coming back for more.

“It feels like everyone loves the show, and a lot of people have seen the show before, or they’re bringing friends who haven’t seen it before,” Huntington Jones said. “They’re hungry to be reminded of this message, which is, ‘We all want something to believe in,’ and sometimes there are missed connections as we try to find our way.”

The shows run through July 7.

LINK: Book Of Mormon Tickets

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s