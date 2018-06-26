CAMPAIGN 2018Colorado Primary Election Results
Filed Under:5th Congressional District, Campaign 2018, Darryl Glenn, Doug Lamborn, Local TV

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Incumbent Congressman Doug Lamborn has won his party’s nomination and will be a strong favorite to win another term in Washington in this fall’s general election.

cd5 republican primary After Controversy, Doug Lamborn Sails To Victory In GOP Primary

Lamborn is a Republican who represents Colorado’s heavily conservative 5th Congressional District.

There was some controversy earlier this year about the way Lamborn gathered signatures for his re-election bid. He was initially knocked off the ballot, but a federal appeals court let him get back on.

Lamborn defeated GOP challengers Darryl Glenn, Owen Hill, Bill Rhea and Tyler Stevens. With 79 percent of precincts reporting, Lamborn had 53 percent of the vote.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s