COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Incumbent Congressman Doug Lamborn has won his party’s nomination and will be a strong favorite to win another term in Washington in this fall’s general election.

Lamborn is a Republican who represents Colorado’s heavily conservative 5th Congressional District.

There was some controversy earlier this year about the way Lamborn gathered signatures for his re-election bid. He was initially knocked off the ballot, but a federal appeals court let him get back on.

Lamborn defeated GOP challengers Darryl Glenn, Owen Hill, Bill Rhea and Tyler Stevens. With 79 percent of precincts reporting, Lamborn had 53 percent of the vote.