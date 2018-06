UPDATE: This issue was “resolved” and things are back to normal at the airport.

DENVER (CBS4) – Officials at Denver International Airport have halted security screenings and stopped the underground concourse trains after a “security concern.”

Due to a security concern at DEN, all security screenings and trains to and from the concourses have been stopped. More information to follow. — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) June 25, 2018

Officials tweeted out the news at 8:37 a.m.

So far it’s not clear what the security concern is.