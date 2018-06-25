DENVER (CBS4) – Unaffiliated voters get their first chance in Colorado history to vote in the state’s primaries this year. The primary election is Tuesday.

There are more than one million voters, who are not Democrats or Republicans, who will get to vote in the primary.

A ballot measure in 2016 changed those rules associated with unaffiliated voters. Independents make up the majority of Colorado voters.

LINK: Colorado Ballot Drop Off Locations

The big race this year is for the governor’s seat.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. It’s too late to mail in those ballots but voters can drop them off at polling places Tuesday.

RELATED: Campaign 2018 Story Archive