AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police responded to a double shooting near Peoria Street and Jewell Avenue Monday afternoon. Police later said one of the victims has died.

The second victim is reportedly in serious condition.

Investigators say the suspect is not in custody at this point, and urge the public to call 911 if anyone has more information about what happened.

Witnesses tell CBS4 they heard there was a fight at a store nearby and it carried over to some apartments across the street. They say shots were fired, and a victim ran to the store.

It’s unclear what caused the shooting.