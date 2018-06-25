  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aurora, Aurora Police, Double Shooting, Family Dollar Store, Jewell Avenue, Local TV, Peoria Street
Shooting in Aurora (credit: CBS)

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police responded to a double shooting near Peoria Street and Jewell Avenue Monday afternoon. Police later said one of the victims has died.

The second victim is reportedly in serious condition.

Investigators say the suspect is not in custody at this point, and urge the public to call 911 if anyone has more information about what happened.

Witnesses tell CBS4 they heard there was a fight at a store nearby and it carried over to some apartments across the street. They say shots were fired, and a victim ran to the store.

It’s unclear what caused the shooting.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s