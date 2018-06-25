  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Bismarck, Pipeline Protests, Red Fawn Fallis
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Sentencing has been delayed a second time for a Denver woman who pleaded guilty in a shooting during protests in North Dakota against the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

Federal court officials in Bismarck say Judge Daniel Hovland was unable to oversee the scheduled Monday sentencing for Red Fawn Fallis. They didn’t say why. A new date wasn’t immediately scheduled.

red fawn fallis mugshot s878x659 Sentencing Delayed For Pipeline Protest Shooting Suspect From Denver

(credit: Morton County Sheriff’s Office, North Dakota)

Authorities accused Fallis of firing a handgun three times while resisting arrest in October 2016 in southern North Dakota. No one was hurt. She pleaded guilty Jan. 22 to civil disorder and a weapons charge.

Prosecutors are recommending seven years in prison, though Hovland can go as high as 15 years.
Fallis was to be sentenced in late May, but it was delayed to give her attorneys more time to prepare.

