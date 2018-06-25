Filed Under:Colorado Avalanche, Local TV, Paul Stastny, University of Denver, Unrestricted Free Agents

By Brian Madden– Monday marks the beginning of the interview period for Unrestricted Free Agents (UFAs) in the NHL. Players with the UFA designation have until Saturday to meet with potential NHL employers.

July 1 is the actual date that begins the NHL New Year which coincides with the commencement of Free Agency.

University of Denver Alum Paul Stastny is a UFA this season. The 12-year NHL veteran has tested the free agency waters in the past. Stastny went through the process in 2014 after spending seven season with the Colorado Avalanche.

This time around, Stastny hopes to navigate his future to an organization that will help him claim the ultimate goal, the Stanley Cup.

CBS4 Sports chatted with Stastny this past weekend at the Dawg Bowl VIII in Littleton. Paul spoke about his free agency.

He also had some complimentary thoughts for the Avalanche, and Hart Trophy Finalist, Nathan MacKinnon.

