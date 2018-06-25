ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – The fire marshal at Estes Valley Fire Protection District considers the main building at Marys Lake Lodge a total loss.

The fire broke out Saturday night at around 8 p.m. while guests were inside. No one was hurt, but officials estimate there is $5 million in damage.

Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the scene to determine what caused the fire. At this point, officials say there are no indications the fire is suspicious.

Officials at the historic lodge say they’ve been overwhelmed with support since the fire. They vow they will be operational again.

They add anyone who has a scheduled event at the lodge should call Jessica (970) 576-4043 or Annaleigh (970) 800-1150.

Marys Lake Lodge was built in 1913.